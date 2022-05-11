GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Let’s take an adventure!

9OYS spoke with the owner of Knee Deep Adventures, Kelsey Curtis about the importance of the Tar River, to not only her mobile kayak and paddleboard rental business but to the City as well.

Curtis tells us about the unique wildlife along the river, vital uses of the water, and the importance of conservation efforts by groups like the Sound Rivers, ECU, and more.

9OYS also spoke with Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper for Sound Rivers, an environmental non-profit working to, “ensure everyone has drinkable, fishable, swimmable waters in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse River basins.” She says a number of communities along the river get their drinking water source from the Tar River.

Town Commons is one of the few water entry points in the city, that’s why Curtis and Howell say keeping the area as clean, accessible, protected, and undeveloped as possible, the better. They want to keep waters unpolluted by not allowing any more developments at Town Commons that could bring detrimental run-off into the water systems.

