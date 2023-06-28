GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone can use a little hope nowadays.

Building Hope Community Life Center is a faith-based non-profit youth and family development organization founded in 2001. Its mission is to assist children and families in Pitt County.

Since its creation, Building Hope has assisted over 1,500 youth and their families by providing academic support and service opportunities. Located at 309 West 9th Street in Greenville, Building Hope offers after-school programs that give academic help and a program called Project Bridges, which reduces the suspension rate of elementary and middle school students in Pitt County by service learning, and character development.

In the interview, Sandy Willams, Minerva Ponce and Levi Casto talk about the creation of the non-profit, what the mission is for local Pitt County students and much more.

View the video to find out more.