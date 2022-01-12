Local nonprofit brings horses to Pitt County to help the disabled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship strives to enhance the lives of those with a disability to help them gain confidence, coordination, strength and social skills.

The organization was founded in 2020 by Sherri Morre and Ashlyn Batten.

“Our founders have been involved in the equine-assisted activities and therapies collectively over 30 years, and we decided that it was time to start our own program,” said Batten. “I own three horses who have been the backbone of the program since its start, and I wanted to see them be able to live up to their potential bringing joy to and helping others.”

The non-profit organization offers many different programs:

Therapeutic Riding focuses on instructing the participants riding skills while adapting the skills to whatever level is safe and the most therapeutic for the rider

Ground-based Horsemanship focuses on learning ground-based horsemanship skills and is designed specifically for participants who are not suited for mounted therapeutic riding, due to contraindication, fear or personal preference

Interactive Vaulting is a group activity that works on social cues, communication and teamwork. The group setting not only promotes healthy relationships between peers, but it also teaches empathy.

Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy is a ground-based activity that utilizes a mental health therapist in partnership with an equine specialist to help participants reach their therapeutic goals through building a relationship with the horse and through the learning of horsemanship skills

Equine Assisted Learning is a ground based experimental learning program that partners with an educator and helps participants learn life skills and achieve their educational, professional goals through building a partnership with a horse

Occupational Therapy offers a unique variation of occupational therapy services that utilizes the horse as a tool to help children achieve functional skills

Moore and Batten say they both enjoy collaborating and creating innovative programs, which has allowed them to have more freedom to grow and serve the community in many ways. One of their biggest goals when finding Moonbeam Miracles was to have diverse programs that they could offer people in order not to turn anyone away.

Batton said that they hope to continue to grow to help the people of Eastern North Carolina. More information can be found here.