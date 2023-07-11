GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local nonprofit is proving in many ways that it is always willing to help those in need.

Founded in 2001 and located at 103 E Arlington Blvd, the Hope of Glory Ministries serves an estimated 500 people as a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization. The ministries serve Pitt County in two different ways, one with the Hope of Glory Community Outlet and the other is the Community Co-op Program.

The Community Outlet is a thrift-like store that offers low-cost options on many basic needs. The outlet has many items such as clothing for men, women and children, home decor, TVs and much more.

The Community Co-op Program serves low-income, working middle-class families on financial hardships with a “Hand-Up” approach that relieves the family of long-term government or charity assistance. Thr program is also a holistic food distribution program that provides healthy food and grocery savings, education, mentoring and accountability to families seeking financial stability.

Participanting families invest a monthly contribution and attend mandatory nutrition and finance classes while also donating volunteer hours. While investing time and money into the program, the families are setting goals toward financial stability.

In the video, Hope of Glory Ministries Executive Director Cat Knell talks about the thrift store and how it provides to those in need, the indoor grocery store for those who use the program and plans to expand next door to meet the demands of the community.

To contact the thrift store, call (252) 227-4684. To call for donation pickups: (252) 321-6857 ext. 202.