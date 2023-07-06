GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Time to saddle up!

Located at 2563 Doc Loftin Rd. in Ayden, local nonprofit Horses and HEALTH NC’s mission is simple – help people heal in Eastern North Carolina. Founded by Dr. Cheryl Meola and Malaika King Albrecht in Greenville, Horses, and HEALTH`s purpose is to promote healing through experiential activities with horses.

HEALTH stands for Healing Equals Active Learning Through Horses.

The nonprofit goals use horse-assisted activities and different therapies in an inclusive and welcoming environment to help people with a wide range of personal well-being goals. To find out more, visit their website by clicking here.

For more information, call (252) 495-8520 or email horsesandhealthnc@gmail.com.

In the video interview, Meola, Albrecht, and Ashley Robbins, an Air Force veteran and board president, talk about the mission of the nonprofit, what exercises they practice, and much more.