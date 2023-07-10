GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization that serves Pitt County continues its work to educate and assist those who have HIV, Hepatitis C or any other blood-related condition.

Located at 3219 Landmark St. Suite 9A in Greenville, local non-profit PICASO has been assisting citizens for years with free Rapid HIV, Hepatitis C, and/or syphilis test blood draw. PICASO stands for Pitt County AIDS Service Organization. The mission of PICASO is to prevent the transmission of HIV through educational outreach and testing for the virus.

The non-profit also provides assistance to those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS as well. PICASO has an Emergency Financial Assistance Program with limited fund needs for those living with or directly impacted by HIV/AIDS in Pitt and Craven counties.

In the interview, PICASO Board President Aaron Lucier talks about the creation of PICASO, the various ways the organization assists the community, and the hopes for the future of the group.

For more information about the services that they provide, click here to visit the website or call 252-830-1660.

