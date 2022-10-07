GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Roughly one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced some sort of domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Domestic violence hurts families in many ways and must be addressed head-on,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, who declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “We’ll continue educating and raising awareness, helping survivors, assisting law enforcement and the court system and supporting organizations that give aid to people during the toughest times in their lives.”

From counseling to domestic violence shelters, many resources for those affected by domestic violence are available across Eastern North Carolina. One of those resources is the Center for Family Violence Prevention in Pitt County.

The organization held its annual IMPACT Luncheon on Thursday. The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization’s support services, as well as educating the community on domestic violence.

One of the main messages shared at that luncheon was that domestic violence doesn’t always involve physical abuse.

“So much of it isn’t,” said Laura King, executive director of the Center for Family Violence Prevention. “But there’s emotional abuse where a victim is controlled financially, is controlled socially, isolated from friends and family and those people who might support them.

“It’s also sometimes leading up to violence,” King added. “It’s a whole different culture that’s harder to identify. And a victim may not even believe that she’s being victimized. So to raise this awareness is important.”

The keynote speaker at the event was Jan Newell-Byrd, an author, minister and domestic violence survivor.

“I’m speaking at the event today because I have been a victim of domestic violence for almost 42 years,” Newell-Byrd said. “… Because of my experiences, being so successful, I want to share with others. It’s a terrible thing, domestic violence. And it’s so pervasive, it’s everywhere. You always think about the physical violence, but we don’t think about the verbal, the emotional and the gaslighting. That’s the thing that is so damaging.”

Another local domestic violence resource is Ruth’s House in Washington, which provides shelter, advocacy, support and other services for victims.

So far in 2022, Ruth’s House has fielded more domestic violence hotline calls (228) and referrals (162) than it did in 2021. The organization is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month as “a chance for anyone and everyone- victims, survivors, advocates, law enforcement, supporters, and political leaders- to unite in our advocacy to eliminate domestic abuse and promote a safe future for all in our community.”

Ruth’s House will hold its annual candlelight vigil, Petals on the Pamlico, on Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.