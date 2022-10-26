WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Learning how to cook has never been easier.

Washington restaurant The Hackney is teaming up with Rocky Mount nonprofit Ripe For Revival for an upcoming fundraiser. The Hackney’s Executive Chef, Jamie Davis, will be hosting a virtual cooking and supper class for those who donate on November 15.

Chef Jamie Davis from The Hackney (Contributed Photo)

Those who are interested have until November 4 to sign up. The proceeds will support the Ripe for Revival program that serves the food insecure in central and eastern North Carolina. Tickets for the event will cost $150.

