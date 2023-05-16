GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How many of us can say our work was featured in a movie?

Chanella Monroe is a Greenville native whose talent for singing has landed one of her songs in the upcoming movie called “Sentenced To Pray.” It’s about a former inmate who is struggling to overcome post-traumatic prison disorder. The movie was also shot in various North Carolina locations like Charlotte and Concord.

Monroe was also featured in a WNCT story last year where she donated her kidney to her brother. She was happy to report that he’s doing “110% better.”

In the above video interview, Monroe goes into detail about the creation of the song, the movie premiere and more.