GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have ever searched for a local tattoo shop, there’s a chance you have come across this one.

Great Wolf Tattoo Studio, located in Greenville, is full of heart.

The owner, Leif Hansen, is having an anniversary coming up. It’s been almost fifteen years since he’s been tattooing and seven since he’s owned the studio. “I started tattooing in Tampa, that’s where I did my apprenticeship and then moved to Jacksonville and that’s where I learned traditional American tattooing.”

Great Wolf decided to do a Friday the 13th special today, but with a twist. In the spirit of the day, the studio made the tattoo specials a “get what you get” type of tattoo. A “get what you get” is a type of flash tattooing where one participates in a game of chance. This studio in particular decided to use a 100-sided die. There were 200 different flash tattoos available for today, 2 choices for whichever number was rolled.

(Courtney Layton, WNCT photo)

When questioned if Hansen’s studio had done this before he had this answer, “We’ve done it countless times. We try and do it whenever we see one coming up if we realize it and can prepare. We try to make it happen.” He adds, “We have clients that come through who try to collect Friday the 13th tattoos. To get tattooed by someone at the shop you haven’t been tattooed by before, just to get something fun.”

Click here to set up an appointment or view the artist’s work.