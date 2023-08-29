WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — When the coronavirus pandemic was at its worst, a Washington woman and teacher had an idea that turned out to be something special.

Erin McAllister, a third-grade teacher, turned her love of travel into a blog, Carolina Compass. She started it in October 2020. Since then, she has been highlighting areas in North Carolina that locals should experience and travel to for a relaxing time.

She said she wanted to highlight and share information about affordable and sometimes even free trip ideas in North Carolina.

In the interview, McAllister talks about what inspired her to create Carolina Compass, her favorite place to visit, and how she is juggling it while being a third-grade teacher.

View the video to find out more.