Online Originals: Local youth soccer team heading to national championship

A young soccer team in our area has a lot to celebrate lately.

The North Carolina 05 PGSA soccer stars took home the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championship.

Earlier this week there was a welcome home celebration for the team’s qualification to the National Championship.

The under 14 boys’ soccer team said they are well prepared and ready for their road ahead.

“I just think the team came together,” said Walker Barnes, Stars Goalie. “And we just all like push each other to do better. Like, bring up our level. So, we’ll be ready for regionals. I think we did a good job of doing that.”

