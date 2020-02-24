Online Originals: Local youth to take oath of enlistment from U.S. Army astronaut in space

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over a dozen kids will participate in an oath of enlistment ceremony with U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan Wednesday afternoon.

Wilmington Company, in partnership with NASA and Space Center Houston, will host the first-ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from space!

Over than 850 future soldiers will participate at more than 130 locations across the country.

Only 29 percent of youth meet the minimum qualifications to serve as a Soldier.

The youth who met the requirement are selected to serve receive top-notch technical training in more than 150 career fields, almost a third of those in STEM-related fields.

Visit back later to see the ceremony only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!