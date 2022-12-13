GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Darby George was looking for a space to work in when he realized there was an opportunity to provide a workspace to other creators in Greenville.

His wife, Tara George, suggested that they open up a space and allow people to come in and learn how to work with wood, metal, and 3D printing.

“In 2019 I was looking for a place where I could build and create. There’s nothing like that around here,” said Darby George. “I had been talking with my wife and she suggested maybe I should start one and 5 months later we opened.”

They offer a range of memberships for individuals and families. All members have access to tools in the shop and assistance in learning to use the equipment, though they must bring their own materials to work with.

“Members have to bring their own materials but we supply everything else,” said Darby George.

View the video to learn more about what Makerspace offers. For more information on Makerspace memberships and classes, click here.