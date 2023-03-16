GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You’re never too young to learn … about business, too.

At Oakwood School, teaching is hands-on. The 3rd-7th graders at the school took part Thursday in Market Day, an event created to promote and support student-led businesses. All the proceeds from the event went to a charity of their choice.

The students also applied for small business grants through Oakwood’s Innovation Lab for their supplies. The class researched the products they made, the cost for supplies, the cost per item, the charity of their choice for the donation of profits and much more.

In the interview, both students and teachers talked about their inspiration for the creation of Market Day, what charities they support and much more.

View the video to find out more.