GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For those in need, it’s just like home.

Located at 930 A Wellness Drive in Greenville, the American Cancer Society McConnell Raab Hope Lodge program offers a free home away from home for those who suffer from cancer along with their caregivers. The Hope Lodge is a place where the patients can get a meal, participate in fun activities or just relax in a private room just for them.

The McConnell Raab Hope Lodge opened in May 2002 and is part of the American Cancer Society. It has a 20-bed capacity for guests and their caregivers and strives to create a home away from home atmosphere.

For guests to stay here, they must live at least 40 miles away and be in active cancer treatment. It is a free service provided by donors from the American Cancer Society. Potential guests would need to discuss their needs with their provider and have the provider send over a referral to see if a room opening is available.

The lodge is big on having volunteers to help provide various activities as a mental distraction from what cancer causes. Numerous restaurants partner with the place as well to donate meals or community groups to cook for our guests. The Hope Lodge has four fully equipped kitchens for food storage and preparation.

Guests have their own private room and bathroom along with free laundry facilities and gathering spaces. There are shuttle services available to get guests to their appointments as well.

There are 30 Hope Lodge locations throughout the country. Greenville has the only one in North Carolina. The top two diagnoses from 2022 were breast cancer followed by lung cancer. Guest stays can range from a week to several months.

If people are interested in volunteering, they can contact the lodge. If they would like to view the wish list, they can visit the Lodge’s Amazon link. Also, if people are interested in joining the American Cancer Society group, available jobs are posted by clicking here.

In the above video, senior manager Susan Sugg and assistant manager Maleeka Manning go into detail about the mission of McConnell Raab Hope Lodge, what patients can expect when staying and much more.