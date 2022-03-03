GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s showtime.

Managing the Performing Arts Series at East Carolina University is never a dull moment. McKenzie Shelton, the manager and a professor at ECU, can attest to that. It’s her job to bring in entertaining and engaging performance acts that people can see and enjoy.

WNCT spoke with Shelton about the upcoming Alexander Series, interesting facts about ECU’s theater department, and what viewers can expect with the announced shows for the season. Upcoming performances include Voctave this Sunday at 4 p.m. and Vitaly on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m., with more acts the rest of this year.

If you want to register for these upcoming events, click this link or go to the university’s College of Fine Arts and Communications website.

