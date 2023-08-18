GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Behind covered glass windows, Megan Hall has been working to transform one of Downtown Greenville’s storefronts into a boutique space.

Meg’s Boutique, once open in Arlington Village, is set to hold a grand opening on this Saturday at 10 a.m. in the new downtown location.

Hall said the move was intended to bring more of her target audience into the store. She caters mostly to girls in their teens and 20s. She planned to open during East Carolina University’s move-in week because of the families and students visiting the area for the first time.

“This weekend they’ll all be walking around with their parents and getting to know the area so this would be a good place for them to stop in and see what’s going on. See if they like it for the rest of the year,” said Hall.

Meg’s Boutique opened in Arlington village in 2021 after Hall’s previous job cut her hours from full-time to part-time.

“I was just sitting there thinking about, like, I need to do something for myself. Like, I don’t wanna be in a position where I can just be cut any time,” said Hall.

The first 75 people in line for the grand opening of the boutique will receive a free bag of goodies. Other offers include 10% off $100 purchases, 20% off $200 purchases and 30% off $300 purchases. Catering and mimosas will be on site for the event as well.