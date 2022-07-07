GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday morning, City of Greenville leaders and Metronet officials unveiled a new storefront in the city, the first Metronet storefront in the state of North Carolina.

City leaders say the storefront was two years in the making, and Greenville is now part of 16 states where Metronet is operating and building as the largest independent fiber-optic-internet provider in the United States.

“It’s great because now the citizens of Greenville and the businesses here in Greenville have a second option to be able to make a determination on who they feel is the best provider”, says Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly.

Metronet is investing $40 million into the Greenville community to create the infrastructure needed for fiber-optic high-speed internet. Metronet CEO, John Cinelli, said their coming to Greenville, brings friendly competition to the area.

“We saw an opportunity where there wasn’t really a state-of-the-art infrastructure here for telecommunications and for data, and for video, and so it became a great, great place for us to provide competition. Typically, we would go to a new community, the thing that we’re trying to do is provide choice, you know, make consumers decide what’s the best service provider.” John Cinelli, CEO of Metronet

Surrounding areas like Winterville, Ayden, New Bern and Trent Woods to name a few, have construction coming soon. You can check the Metronet website, and their interactive map to find when and where construction and progress updates in your area.