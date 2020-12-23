Former ECU student frustrated by lack of relief from student loans in current stimulus package

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In a much-anticipated stimulus package, former and previous college students across the country were hoping for relief.

However, in the 900 billion dollar COVID-19 package no student loan relief is included. It passed Monday, the House of Representatives voted 359-53 and the Senate voted 92-6. President Trump on Tuesday threatened to veto the bill since it doesn’t provide enough stimulus money to Americans.

The bill “provides $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000 per year — with payments phased out for higher incomes —- with $600 additional payments per dependent child.” according to AP.

It also includes money for things like horse racing “doping,” Per AP News, “It adds bipartisan legislation by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to create national medication and safety standards for the horse racing industry as lawmakers move to clamp down on the use of performance-enhancing drugs that can lead to horse injuries and deaths.”

The package also allotted for two museums in the Smithsonian, but no student loan relief, something that Annah Howell, an East Carolina University graduate was hoping for.

“Unfortunately, I can’t afford to pay attention to the loans right now,” said Annah Howell, 24.

Howell left ECU with about $30,000 in loans. She calls herself “one of the lucky ones.”

“We’re just really lucky I am not like some of my friends who have combined student loan debt of $80,000.” Howell said.

She moved with her husband right before the pandemic. After it hit, she was furloughed for a week.

Howell said it is scary to think about the uncertainty that she might be laid off, prompting her to refocus and put all extra money into a safety net. Prior to the pandemic, she was able to pay $350 a month towards her loans, which she calls a stretch on top of other bills.

“I had to pay at least $200 to make a dent. Even $350 is a stretch,” Howell said.

Now when she can, Howell pays about $100. She said the no interest has helped but not the way it should.

“It would of been really great to throw all my cash at it but we didn’t have that luxury during the pandemic,” Howell said.

Howell said it is making her put milestones and childhood dreams on hold like having kids and buying a house. She hopes the government will make a change to better help the American people.











Courtesy: Annah Howell

