GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road.

The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him to the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Moose (Contributed photo)

Shelter officials said since they couldn’t get vet care, they would possibly have to euthanize him. When the Jones family received this news, they immediately went back to get the dog that they have named Moose and are calling him a Miracle Dog.

Click the video above to see more and find out how you can adopt him and give him a fur-ever home.