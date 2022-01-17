Monday is National Elementary School Teacher Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Elementary School Teacher Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January to appreciate the people who work with children in their formative years.

Elementary school is a time to learn socialization and basic academic skills. It’s a day to remind us of the immense contributions that elementary school teachers make in our lives. Those educators teach us the basics of every subject and set us up for a successful future by teaching fundamental skills that will help students throughout their life.

Becoming an elementary school teacher required a bachelor’s or master’s degree in early childhood and elementary education.

You can observe this day by thanking your teachers. Reach out to teachers you may still be in touch with, or take an extra step and visit them in their classrooms. Celebrate with you children, if you have a child in elementary school, encourage them to thank their teachers for all they do.

Take a minute to go down memory lane, going through old notebooks and class photos, you might be surprised to find out how much of what you know today was taught to you in elementary school.

Fun school facts: