Monday is National Elementary School Teacher Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Elementary School Teacher Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January to appreciate the people who work with children in their formative years.
Elementary school is a time to learn socialization and basic academic skills. It’s a day to remind us of the immense contributions that elementary school teachers make in our lives. Those educators teach us the basics of every subject and set us up for a successful future by teaching fundamental skills that will help students throughout their life.
Becoming an elementary school teacher required a bachelor’s or master’s degree in early childhood and elementary education.
You can observe this day by thanking your teachers. Reach out to teachers you may still be in touch with, or take an extra step and visit them in their classrooms. Celebrate with you children, if you have a child in elementary school, encourage them to thank their teachers for all they do.
Take a minute to go down memory lane, going through old notebooks and class photos, you might be surprised to find out how much of what you know today was taught to you in elementary school.
Fun school facts:
- The oldest school in the world is The King’s School in Canterbury. It was founded in 597 after St. Augustine arrived in England.
- The first elementary schools were promoted in the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1647.
- Mealtime is in the French curriculum. During mealtime in France, children are supposed to learn about different foods and where they come from.
- Kids in Finland start school at the age of seven.
- In Russia, the first day of school is called ‘Knowledge Day.’
- There are floating schools in Bangladesh. They are very common and have Internet access, a library, and are solar-powered.