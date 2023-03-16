WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s more than a GED.

That’s what some Beaufort County Community College High School Equivalency Program students learned while earning CPR/first aid credentials this week.

“The students are learning what to do in case of emergencies,” said College and Career Readiness instructor Phyllis Brimmage. “This is something that we incorporate into our classes. I’m always looking for things to do for the students that are extras so they can stack credentials, and I figured that learning CPR would be something good to know because in special situations we want to be prepared.”

Students interested in healthcare careers participated in the training. In preparing to earn their credentials, students completed research papers, posters, reports and other projects.

“Students were excited to find out that the Beaufort County Community College Foundation would cover the cost of the certification removing the barriers for those who were unemployed or under-employed,” said Penelope Radcliffe, BCCC’s director of College and Career Readiness.

“As the director, I strive for students to leave our program with more than a High School Equivalency/GED,” Radcliffe added. “We want all students to leave with stackable credentials. These credentials empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to make their resumes stand out.”

On Wednesday students used mannequins and other tools to practice CPR, the Heimlich maneuver and other emergency procedures.

“I think it’s good to have. It’s my first time ever taking CPR class, but I think it’s good to have,” said Lakisha Peartree, a student in the program.

Students said the training helped them feel more prepared to deal with a variety of scenarios that might happen in the community or on the job.

“In my job, I’ve seen people choking, and by me now having the hands-on (training) how to do it, I’ve learned a lot from that and I’m learning more from where I’m at now,” student Tina Carter said.

Watch the video above to learn more.