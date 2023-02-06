GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Where there is darkness, some will find hope.

Courtney Whaley was an East Carolina University nurse who graduated top of her class and immediately landed a labor and delivery job. In 2021, Courtney lost her life in a car crash.

Shortly after her passing, her mother, Sandra Whaley, created a scholarship fund in honor of her and to assist upcoming nurses wanting to change the world.

In the above video interview, Sandra Whaley goes into detail about the life of Courtney and her hopes for the scholarship for ECU nurses.

If you want to contribute to the Courtney Whaley Memorial Scholarship, click here.