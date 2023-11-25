GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Houses, cars, vacations, yachts, plane tickets and hotel rooms. Now … jobs.

Oh my.

MrBeast released his latest video on Saturday and this time, he compared different jobs, from panning for gold ($1 a year) to signing with an NFL team ($10 million). With over 1 billion views overall in just these videos alone, he’s on to something here.

(Video by Courtney Layton and Shannon Baker, WNCT)

Panning for gold does have its benefits and can make you more than $1 a year but you have to do a lot of work to get it. After five hours of looking for gold, MrBeast and the crew had enough.

They make quite the jump to the next job, searching for dinosaur fossils ($100,000 a year). This was the job where, not too long ago, he tweeted that he injured his hand when he got his fingers caught under a giant bone. “… Instead of telling people that I’ve been saying I got in a fight and won because it’s easier to explain.”

We were digging up dinosaur fossils in the middle of the desert and I accidentally got my fingers caught under a giant bone and messed them up but instead of telling people that I’ve been saying I got in a fight and won because it’s easier to explain — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 26, 2023 He continued with jobs working for NASA training as an astronaut ($200,000), which was quite the experience, including touching real moon rocks. He also got to drive a vehicle and try on an astronaut suit.



After that was being a pilot ($300,000). Nolan tested, and failed several times, in a flight simulator, After getting it all right, Nolan was able to fly a real plane, taking off and landing successfully from Pitt-Greenville Airport with Karl in the back.



We’re definitely in the wrong business.



After that was being a hand model ($1 million) before showing off in the NFL. He signed a $10 million, 48-hour contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He got to practice and lead the team when it ran out on the field against the Falcons.



The Falcons won the game, 16-13, so it wasn’t a perfect day. But one they’ll never forget.

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country and world. To follow MrBeast, click here:

