GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has undergone many challenges to himself and others. This one may be both the most challenging and disturbing yet.

MrBeast and gang work to get 100 dogs adopted

The Greenville native spent seven days in a soundproof white room (168 hours total). There’s no contact with anyone — visual or vocal. His only amenities are his bed, a toilet, a sink, a notebook with a pen, a refillable water bottle, toothpaste, a cup and a bar of soap.

Bill Maher defends MrBeast’s good works, calls out ‘idiots’

There are obviously cameras everywhere to document his journey, and he gets meals delivered to him on a conveyor belt from 100 feet away, which is where his friends and an unnamed doctor are monitoring it all.

Could you get up the 103 floors of the Empire State Building?

The lights also never go out, the same thing that happened to the two contestants in the video “Survive 100 Days Trapped, Win $500,000” (they even paid a visit during this video). So sleeping the time away won’t be easy. The room is also locked to keep him from breaking out.

MrBeast’s latest video helps Kinston Teens, other organizations

The doc warns of craziness, paranoia and hallucinations setting in. He emphasized that such a challenge isn’t something he would advise.

So what’s the worst that could happen?

MrBeast’s latest $1-millions video covers jobs of all kinds

“Anything past 50 hours in a white room like this can lead to permanent psychological damage,” the doctor said.

While things start out OK, the situation quickly ascends into a level of madness.

MrBeast tries to stay buried in a coffin for a week

— Nine hours in, Jimmy counts the tiles on the wall (1,900) and throws in the roof and floor (2,860) for good measure.

— His friends mess with his perception of time by sending his meals randomly. So he may get breakfast when it’s time for lunch. A lot of times, he doesn’t even know the food has arrived and is cold.

— After 22 hours, he’s throwing a metal plate. “He’s going to get agitated by way of boredom,” the doctor said. He later does things like walking around in circles pretending he’s at a park (hour 66), counting (which is one video that made him famous) and trying to “shoot hoops” using a waded-up McDonald’s wrapper and his cup.

— Instead of eating rice one day (the best meal MrBeast said he’s had) he counts the 447 grains.

At the first of several points in the video, MrBeast realizes just how daunting a challenge it is.

MrBeast pays guy $10,000 each day he lives in grocery store

“I severely underestimated how hard this video would be,” MrBeast says. “Just thinking about it has me like tearing up. I kind of feel like an animal now, like I feel like I lost all my rights as a human.”

=====

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country and world. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Twitch | Kick | WNCT’s MrBeast page