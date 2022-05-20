KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Talent can be limitless.

Local Kinston artist, Robert Dance, has led a long and adventurous life. Painting since a young age, his talent for creating landscapes and scenery has spanned decades, winning numerous awards, like first place in the NC Watercolor Society three times.

He also had his painting “Hatteras Standing” shown in the Great Hall of the Smithsonian and presented to George H.W. Bush in the White House. That same painting was also used on the first National Park Stamp in 1988.

Along with being a painter, Dance is also an accomplished illustrator-designer who has had work commissioned by General Electric, Hanes, Grady-White Boats and Wachovia, just to name a few. He has also been published in numerous books as well. Dance’s work is noted for his very realistic and detailed paintings on varied subject matters.

Currently, Dance has a show featured at the Bellamy Mansion Museum called the “Masters of Realism.” The artists being presented are Robert Dance and local NC artist Joe Seme as well. The opening, where people can meet Dance and Seme, is on May 27th, and runs from 6-8 p.m. The art exhibition runs through June 18th, and the admission is free. The address is 503 Market Street in Wilmington.



The Bellamy Mansion highlights the Preservation North Carolina Trust’s efforts to save and restore endangered historic properties. Proceeds from the sale of paintings go to the museum to do repairs to the historic home.

To hear more about the amazing life of Robert Dance, view the video.