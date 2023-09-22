WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There are new pops of color showing up on the walls of Downtown Washington, thanks to muralist Samantha Brinson.

She spent 10 years working as a set artist and head of the art department for Gotham Scenic in New Jersey. Now, she has returned to her hometown to bring new life to old murals and create new ones, too.

She has now completed several murals in the area, and people have started to notice. Her schedule is booked from now until February.

Washington Coca-Cola mural restored to full color

“It’s just a pure gift, I don’t know … I didn’t ask for it, it just happened and now it’s just overwhelming at the love and support I get,” said Brinson.

Adding the new pieces has allowed her to connect to people and said that the paintings are just as much for her as they are the community.

“I love brightening people’s day. There’s not one person that goes by and doesn’t smile and so, that just gives me all warm inside,” Brinson said.

Brinson posts updates of her mural work on her Instagram and Facebook pages.