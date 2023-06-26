ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Legion recently awarded Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Baltazar Rodriguez the award for North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Rodriguez works as a school resource officer at Northern Nash High School. He is also a soccer coach for the school and drives the school bus to transport the soccer team to games.

“I really do it because I enjoy it and I’m not looking for the rewards. But when it does happen it just makes me feel good,” said Rodriguez.

Watch the video to learn more about how Rodriguez’s decision to join law enforcement shaped him as a person.