National Immunization Awareness Month in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – National Immunization Awareness Month takes place in August of every year to bring awareness and highlight the importance of vaccination throughout the country.

In Onslow County, the health department is taking the opportunity to not only encourage immunizations, but continue to help families gain easier access to them.

“If your entering a North Carolina school for the first time in the state of North Carolina you must have a school physical. In conjunction with that school physical you have to be compliant with certain vaccinations with our state.” Whitney Jezek, Child Health Nurse Supervisor

The Onslow County Health Department’s award winning program allows students to have vaccinations done right at school.

“In the first week of school you will receive a packet of information that will talk about the vaccines…..we complete the series within a calendar school year and we take it to school so all those barriers potentially to lost wages, lost academia, transportation are all brought down. The only thing the parent must do is fill out the form, sign the consent and then return it to the school before the deadline.” Whitney Jezek, Child Health Nurse Supervisor

To find out potential vaccines that yourself or child may need you can visit https://www.immunize.nc.gov/