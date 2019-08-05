National Night Out in Jacksonville

National Night Out is coming up and the city of Jacksonville is using it as a way to bring awareness against crime.

The city’s 21st annual celebration will include food trucks, live music, vendors, fireworks and more.

Jacksonville Police Department along with other sponsors hope the community will see this as a way to build better communication between each other, improving crime prevention.

The event will take place in downtown Jacksonville at Riverwalk Crossing Park on August 6th from 5-9:30PM.