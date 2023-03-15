GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville is chocked full of flavor. A visit to one business in the city certainly shows that off.

The chef and owner of Native Fine Diner, Luke Owens, is always hands-on when it comes to the menu. Recently renovated, the restaurant has an old-school feel to the decor. The menu features flounder, duck and even a desert with a Moon Pie.

In the interview, Owens talks about the unique and stylized menu, the aesthetic of the diner and much more. View the video to find out more.