GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Buccaneer Music Hall is where Sam Kniskern found an opportunity to share her love for line dancing.

Kniskern started learning to line dance while serving in the Navy. She was stationed in California for nearly six years. After 10 years in the military, she moved to Greenville where she now works as a dog groomer during the day and teaches line dancing on Wednesday nights.

“I learned in California, when I lived there. In a bar, just like we do here,” Kniskern said. “I actually don’t feel like I dance very well on my own, so it’s nice to do something where the steps are told to me.”

Kniskern tries to make lessons feel relaxed and comfortable for participants. She wants everyone to enjoy it as much as she does.

“The class is like if you were learning a line dance from your best friend in the backyard,” Kniskern said. “That’s what my goal is to make the class. Even when I’m not trying that’s just how it ends up being. I’m very casual. I’ve never danced in a professional setting so I just don’t have that feel about me.”

Lessons are free and open to the public on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.