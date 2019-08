Title 1 Schools can apply to grants allowing students to learn more about sea life.

Aquarium Scholars is a partnership with the Aquarium Society. They are offering different grants in all four locations of the NC Aquarium.

This is the third year that they are offering the opportunity to get up close and personal with sea animals that the average student doesn’t get to experience.

To apply to these grants visit http://www.ncaquariums.com/.

The deadline for the application is September 6th.