NC Director of Emergency Management visits Carteret vaccine clinic

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Michael Sprayberry, NC Director of Emergency Management is visiting the Carteret County COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.

It is located at the old K-mart Building at 4915 Arendell St.

He is meeting with clinic staff and volunteers as well as observing the clinic’s operations to prepare for the states mass vaccination clinic in Greensboro.

That just reinforces what I thought I knew but when I get to see it live and in person, it really helps me out.

Mike Sprayberry, NC Emergency Management Director

Stephen Rae is Carteret County’s EMS Director. 

He says his team scouted the former Kmart store site after they tried to use a local school for vaccinations.  

They set up in the abandoned box store… and worked to bring the appointment wait-list down from 16-thousand people to six-thousand. 

Sprayberry says the most impressive part of Carteret County’s operation is it’s community support – volunteers.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV