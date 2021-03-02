NC Director of Emergency Management visits Carteret vaccine clinic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Michael Sprayberry, NC Director of Emergency Management is visiting the Carteret County COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.

It is located at the old K-mart Building at 4915 Arendell St.

He is meeting with clinic staff and volunteers as well as observing the clinic’s operations to prepare for the states mass vaccination clinic in Greensboro.

That just reinforces what I thought I knew but when I get to see it live and in person, it really helps me out. Mike Sprayberry, NC Emergency Management Director

Stephen Rae is Carteret County’s EMS Director.

He says his team scouted the former Kmart store site after they tried to use a local school for vaccinations.

They set up in the abandoned box store… and worked to bring the appointment wait-list down from 16-thousand people to six-thousand.

Sprayberry says the most impressive part of Carteret County’s operation is it’s community support – volunteers.