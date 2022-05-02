WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Strawberry picking season is officially here, and there are tons of great farms in the area to check out and leave with a delicious treat!

The strawberry season in North Carolina lasts from mid-April until the end of May, but every year is different, all dependent on the weather. This means you’ll want to check farms’ websites or social media pages to make sure they still have plenty of berries available, as North Carolina scattered showers and random heatwaves could impact crops.

Many places across Eastern North Carolina offer pick-your-own or pre-picked basket options.

When picking your own berries, strawberries that are deep red in color are ready and ripe and the most delicious. Strawberries don’t continue to ripen off the vine, so leave lighter-colored berries to ripen a bit longer.

Vanceboro Strawberry Festival part of busy week in ENC

Sadly, strawberries can go bad quickly, but the good news is there are tons of ways to use them including jams and pies, and you can even freeze them!

This is the 22nd strawberry season for family-owned Black Brothers’ Farm in Washington. They offer pick-your-own and pre-picked strawberries.

Black Brothers’ Farm in Washington is open Monday through Saturday from 8 am – 6 pm, or until sold out. You can check their Facebook page for the status. They are located at 604 Black Rd. in Washington, not far from Beaufort County Community College.

Check out local locations:

Briley’s Farm Market – Greenville, NC

Strawberries on 903 – Winterville, NC

White’s Farm – Vanceboro, NC

Southside Farms – Chocowinity, NC

Homeplace Strawberries and More – Farmville, NC

Black Brothers’ Farms – Washington, NC

Sandy Fork Farm – Washington, NC

BGF Produce – Belhaven, NC

JW Merrell Farm – Beaufort, NC

Porter Farms – Kinston, NC

Cottle Farms – Duplin County, NC

Southwest Strawberry Farm – Jacksonville, NC. Open 9-5 pm M-Sat. 2053 Pony Farm Rd, Jacksonville, NC 2840