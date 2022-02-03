NC Works holding Drive-Up Application event through Feb. 7

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recently lost a job and want to be safe when job hunting? Tired of job hunting on your feet with backaches all day?

Well, NC Works is currently holding an event with you in mind. The event is called Drive-Up Application. It is being held at Pitt County NCWorks Career Center through February 7, Monday through Friday from 10 am-3 pm.

The event wants you to drive up, park, and then text HAMMOCK SOURCE to 252-549-4545. Then you will be greeted with an application from The Hammock Source for multiple positions available ranging from hammock weavers to maintenance mechanics.

So if this sounds like an event for you, it might be something for you to swing into.