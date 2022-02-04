Nearly New Fish to hold benefit sale for Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looking to give back and buy some clothes for your children? Nearly New Fish has got you covered.

Nearly New Fish in Greenville is joining forces with Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children for a benefit sale. The event is being held at Greenville Convention Center from March 23-27 starting at noon. Tickets are $20 to shop at noon, $10 to shop at 2 pm and $5 to shop at 4 pm.

The event will have thousands of items ranging from clothing, books, toys and more. With it being a children consignment event, you can sell items for kids and Nearly New Fish will pay you up to 80 percent for the price you decide.

  • (Contributed photo)
  • (Contributed photo)
  • (Contributed photo)

All the proceeds from the benefit ticket sales will go to Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

If you want to find more details or purchase tickets to the event, click here.

