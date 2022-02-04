Nearly New Fish to hold benefit sale for Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looking to give back and buy some clothes for your children? Nearly New Fish has got you covered.

Nearly New Fish in Greenville is joining forces with Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children for a benefit sale. The event is being held at Greenville Convention Center from March 23-27 starting at noon. Tickets are $20 to shop at noon, $10 to shop at 2 pm and $5 to shop at 4 pm.

The event will have thousands of items ranging from clothing, books, toys and more. With it being a children consignment event, you can sell items for kids and Nearly New Fish will pay you up to 80 percent for the price you decide.

All the proceeds from the benefit ticket sales will go to Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

If you want to find more details or purchase tickets to the event, click here.