LUCAMA, N.C. (WNCT) — Goat yoga is something that started as a fad several years ago in Oregon. It quickly spread across the country as one of the “new things” to try.

However, not everyone has heard of it and some might even find it odd, to say the least. So we decided to try it to see what it’s all about.

The Painted Farmer, located in Lucama, N.C., specializes in goat yoga which is led by an instructor. They also offer event space for bridal showers, birthday parties, bachelorette parties and much more. They even have a service titled “traveling goats” where they will bring the goats directly to your house.

On their farm they have goats, chickens and pigs. The yoga takes place in a small barn right on the farm. Once the yoga class begins, they will unleash the goats into the barn where they partake in the activities with you, specializing in jumping on your back or interacting with you in other ways while you are doing yoga.

