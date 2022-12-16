NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Michaele Rose Watson opened Studio M 30 years ago after living with her husband on sailboats, trollers and cruises for nearly 10 years.

She has since gotten her land legs back and now draws inspiration from nature to create and restore stained glass window art.

“We tied up, at the time it was the Sheraton Hotel, and we came down Middle Street and said ‘We love it here, that buildings for sale. Let’s buy that building and restore it.’ So that’s what we did,” said Watson.

The walls of Studio M are lined with rocks, minerals, paintings and preserved bugs and small animals. Watson said that she enjoys being surrounded by natural items.

View the video to learn more about Watson and Studio M.