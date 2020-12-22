New Bern High School football players show appreciation, feed their fan base

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School football players gave back to the Craven community Tuesday.

“We have roasted potatoes, green beans, turkey BBQ,” said KJ Sampson.

Teammates and coaches helped cook and hand out free meals during a COVID-19 safe drive-thru event.

“We are out here giving away some free food, trying to give back to New Bern the way they gave to us, and we just want to show support to the community we grew up in,” William Lovick said.

Team members say supporters give them spirit on game days, so this is a way to return the favor.

“I know people don’t have a lot and me, having things, I want to give back to people that don’t,” William Bimmer said.

New Bern football coach Torray Nowell said community service is important to the football team, but the pandemic is getting in the way of their usual efforts. He wants to set a good example for his players in a climate that isn’t the easiest.

Giving back teaches them those values.

“We always talk about how I grew up a little rough myself, some of our boys grew up rough, so I mean at the end of the day, we just want to give back,” Nowell said.