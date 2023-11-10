NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is putting its own spin on holiday shopping.

An event called Pink Friday is set to take place on Nov. 17 and all of the businesses involved are locally owned. Ashley Priester is organizing the event.

“It’s a day-wide event. People can do it at their leisure,” said Priester. “I have a map, they go and shop all of the local brick-and-mortar businesses in town that are participating.”

As shoppers make their rounds to the businesses, they can earn stamps if they make a purchase. The stamps can be used at the after-party at Stanley Hall between 5-8 p.m. During the party, attendees have the chance to win raffles and gift cards from local businesses.

Restaurants, boutiques, hair salons and more are participating as vendors in the event. Those who want to partake in Pink Friday deals can find more information on Priest’s business website or the Pink Friday event Facebook page.

At the end of the day, a Pink Friday after-party will be held at Stanley Hall Ballroom, where even more vendors will be set up.