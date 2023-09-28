NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Teaching children helps our future. One business in New Bern is doing just that with great results.

Located at 1046 Broad Street in New Bern, the nonprofit Lyfe 3 program places a unique focus on students in grades K-12 with a minimum of 36 weeks of programming during the school year. There are also six additional weeks during summer break.

The program offers homework help, academic enrichment, arts and crafts classes and much more.

The programs are structured to encourage students to get ready for learning while making it exciting. As part of this program, the after-school and summer camp programs are free of charge for students, which provides high-quality education and experiences. They fully believe that cost shouldn’t be a factor in a well-rounded education for economically disadvantaged children.

Federally funded by 21st Century Learning Communities, they are also starting to teach parents as well in skills like financial literacy, credit repair, being an active parent in schools and much more in their parent meetings. The nonprofit is also a place where high school students can get volunteer hours.

They are still accepting student applications for this school year, which you can apply to by clicking here.

In the video, Executive Director Tammy Dean, Culinary Instructor Dana Saunders and Site Director Rodnesha Minor talk about the history of Lyfe 3, what programs they specialize in, and much more.