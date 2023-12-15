NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Christmas season comes with a lot of lights, but there is one city in particular in Eastern North Carolina that’s doing it big.

At Union Point Park in New Bern, you can drive through a display of Christmas lights right next to the water. New Bern Building and Ground Maintenance Superintendent James Hucks is the man behind the magic.

Hucks began bringing the lights to life in 2018. Since then, it has become an attraction even to those outside of New Bern.

The lights are available to drive through at any time during the holiday season. Click the video above to see more.