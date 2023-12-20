NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live until 108? A woman in New Bern has reached that milestone.

Joan Smith was born on December 20, 1915, and continues living at Brookdale in New Bern. She has a longtime friend, Diana Jones, by her side as they have been neighbors for over 20 years and have many stories and adventures to share.

On Joan’s 108 birthday, her friends at Brookdale threw her a surprise party consisting of Bingo, her favorite cookies, ice cream, and balloons.

Click the video above to see more.