NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This clinic is ready to help.

Located at 1315 Tatum Drive in New Bern, MERCI Clinic is a nonprofit community clinic that provides free health care services from a staff mainly made of volunteers. The clinic covers the counties of Craven, Pamlico and Jones and serves adults who don’t have medical or dental insurance at all.

Starting operations in 1996, the clinic now provides primary health care, dental work and Diabetes screening and education. The clinic also has a pharmacy on location.

The clinic has specialty services like Women’s Health, Orthopedics and Physical Therapy.

They are also partnering with ECU with a program called Fresh Start, which showcases a free program that will help create a healthy lifestyle with group classes that teach them how to cook and reduce the risks of diabetes.

In the interview, Executive Director Lynda Myers talks about the history and ideas that led to the creation of the MERCI Clinic, some services they provide to local citizens, and much more.

View the video to find out more.