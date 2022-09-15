NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Time to get serious. This is nothing to cluck about.

A New Bern woman’s pet chicken is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. Pluma and her owner, Esther Harrup, got some good news Thursday as they have officially made it to the next round of competition.

Harrup said next week the top five from each of the 500 groups will be selected. From there, the competition gets more intense until the finalists are determined at the end of October.

Pluma ranked fourth in her group. The voting for the next round is now underway.

Harrup said Pluma loves adding random feathers to herself, loves to eat live worms and has a passion for the RV life. She was bred in Elizabeth City by HotOffTheNest and has quickly become quite popular online with over 20,000 followers on Instagram.

To vote, click here. You can make a free vote or make a contribution to get Pluma more votes.

To find out more about America’s Favorite Pet, click here.