NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Religious Community Services has a little of everything for those in need.

Located at 919 George Street in New Bern, Religious Community Services is a local nonprofit that started in 1982. The mission is to assist with the basic needs of people by providing things like food, clothing and shelter to those who need it most.

RCS receives 60,000 pounds of food a month in donations from the food bank, local grocery stores, churches, local organizations and individuals from the community. Onsite at RCS, they put back 84% into the community through donations with the onsite community kitchen, food pantry, and community outreach.

The nonprofit serves Craven, Pamlico and Jones Counties. The RCS also provides help with prescriptions, transportation, clothing, rent, and utility if needed.

If you want to find out about the hours and how you can get the services provided, you can call 252-633-2767. After 3 p.m., call 252-633-1887.

In the interview, Director of Mission Advancement and Development, Matthew McCotter, talks about RCS’s mission, what kind of services they provide and much more.