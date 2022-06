GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready fashionistas. A new clothing boutique is coming to Greenville on July 15.

Apricot Lane Boutique is an upcoming clothing boutique coming in July with all types of fashion needs for those looking to wear something new.









The owner, Carrington Bailey, goes into detail about what they have to offer to the public. The store will be located at 518 SE Greenville Blvd, Suite I.

View the video to find out more.