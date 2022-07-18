WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some nostalgic pieces, this store is the place for you.

“The Thrill of the Hunt,” a new resale and consignment store in Winterville is filled with antiques, trinkets, and collectible items. The store offers things such as toys from the 1980s, furniture from the 1920s, beauty supplies from the 1960s and so much more.

Teresa Harrell had a dream of opening a store like this for a while, so she decided to make her dream a reality.

